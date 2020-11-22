Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $443,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 435,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 44,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.