Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $445,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 221,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

