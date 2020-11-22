Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $460,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.41.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.