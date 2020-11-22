Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $471,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

