Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $230,492.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,196 shares of company stock worth $515,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.