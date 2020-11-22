Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Landcadia Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,452,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCA stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37.

Landcadia Holdings II Profile

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

