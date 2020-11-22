Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,597 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $96.04 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73.

