Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,737 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,980,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AudioCodes by 33,425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 390,414 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,667,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AudioCodes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 249,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in AudioCodes by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 188,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUDC opened at $26.82 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $868.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

