Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 18,245 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,433 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Private Financial worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPFH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after buying an additional 464,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after buying an additional 189,639 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 66.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 584,720 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 117,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 194,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on BPFH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

