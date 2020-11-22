Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,937 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in FireEye by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 38.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,006 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,852 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 13.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.19. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

