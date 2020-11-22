Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,262,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,987.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 338,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:KW opened at $16.23 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 19.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

