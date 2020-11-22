Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 2,644 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,644 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $117.02 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day moving average of $143.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

