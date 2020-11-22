Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 139,533 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $2,850,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 95.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 95,878 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,811,000 after buying an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 66.7% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 175,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

