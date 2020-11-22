Trexquant Investment LP Sells 18,398 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,398 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC opened at $30.05 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.