Trexquant Investment LP Takes $421,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 624,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after buying an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after purchasing an additional 381,335 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 258,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 257,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

