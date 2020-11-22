Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 300,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

