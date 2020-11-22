Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.