Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.86

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.86 and traded as high as $73.63. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) shares last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 62,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.86. The company has a market cap of $124.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

