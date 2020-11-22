Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) versus Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Head-To-Head Review

Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinity Place and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place $4.06 million 11.33 -$2.18 million N/A N/A Brookfield Asset Management $67.83 billion 0.93 $2.81 billion $1.73 23.27

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Place.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Trinity Place shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Trinity Place shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trinity Place and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 6 2 3.00

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $42.48, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Trinity Place.

Risk & Volatility

Trinity Place has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Place and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place 889.67% -19.46% -3.54% Brookfield Asset Management 0.11% 0.06% 0.02%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Trinity Place on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders. We manage a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. We earn asset management income for doing so and align our interests with our clients by investing alongside them. We have an exceptionally strong balance sheet, with over $30 billion of capital invested, primarily in our four listed partnerships: Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Business Partners. This access to large-scale capital enables us to make investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes that few managers are able to do. We create value for BAM shareholders in the following ways: As an asset manager Â- by investing both our own capital and that of our investors Â- this enables us to increase the scale of our operations, and enhances our financial returns through base management fees and performance-based income; as an investor and capital allocator Â- we strive to invest at attractive valuations, particularly in value-oriented situations that create opportunities for superior valuation gains and cash flow returns, or by monetizing assets at appropriate times to realize value; and as an owner-operator Â- we constantly work to increase the value of the assets within our operating businesses and the cash flows they produce through our operating expertise, development capabilities and effective financing.

