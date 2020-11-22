Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $398,400.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TSE stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

