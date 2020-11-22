Truist Boosts Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target to $71.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target increased by Truist from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cubic during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

