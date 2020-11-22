Truist Securiti Weighs in on Carnival Co. & Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report released on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after buying an additional 16,141,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after buying an additional 942,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after buying an additional 1,254,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after buying an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.