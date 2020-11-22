Truist Securiti Weighs in on Lennar Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth anticipates that the construction company will earn $9.76 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2024 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

