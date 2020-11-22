Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) & AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Critical Comparison

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Trutankless has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Electrolux (publ) has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trutankless and AB Electrolux (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trutankless 0 0 0 0 N/A AB Electrolux (publ) 2 3 2 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Trutankless and AB Electrolux (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trutankless -498.34% N/A -694.57% AB Electrolux (publ) 4.70% 13.51% 2.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trutankless and AB Electrolux (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trutankless $1.91 million 7.48 -$4.89 million N/A N/A AB Electrolux (publ) $12.59 billion 0.59 $265.35 million $2.12 22.60

AB Electrolux (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Trutankless.

Summary

AB Electrolux (publ) beats Trutankless on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc., through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc., researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

