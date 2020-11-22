Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.09). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.69 million. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

