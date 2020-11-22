TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $185.87

TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) (LON:TTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $185.87 and traded as high as $217.00. TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 184,865 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.66 million and a PE ratio of 52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74.

In related news, insider Stephen King purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £46,750 ($61,079.17).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

