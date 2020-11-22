TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Sells $1,621,685.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00.

Judi Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTEC alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of TTEC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,213.00.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $66.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TTEC by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 64,337 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in TTEC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TTEC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 368,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.