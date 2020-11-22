Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) versus Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Financial Review

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) and Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Lots has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Big Lots shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Big Lots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Big Lots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88% Big Lots 12.32% 25.78% 6.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tuesday Morning and Big Lots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A Big Lots 0 4 5 0 2.56

Big Lots has a consensus target price of $50.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Big Lots’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Big Lots is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Big Lots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.05 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Big Lots $5.32 billion 0.36 $242.46 million $3.67 13.48

Big Lots has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Big Lots beats Tuesday Morning on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, and hosiery departments. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,404 stores in 47 states and an e-commerce platform. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

