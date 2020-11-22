Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.72

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $210.72 and traded as high as $301.50. Tyman plc (TYMN.L) shares last traded at $299.00, with a volume of 455,911 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TYMN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 238 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman plc (TYMN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $435.39 million and a P/E ratio of 26.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

About Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

