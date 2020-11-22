Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

