Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $47.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.79.

NYSE UBER opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

