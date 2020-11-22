UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 115.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

