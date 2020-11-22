UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.