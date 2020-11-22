UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.63

Shares of UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $164.63 and traded as high as $176.72. UIL Limited (UTL.L) shares last traded at $176.72, with a volume of 3,671 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.63.

Get UIL Limited (UTL.L) alerts:

In related news, insider David Shillson purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £8,456.25 ($11,048.14).

About UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Limited (UTL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL Limited (UTL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.