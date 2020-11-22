UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.71

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.71 and traded as high as $76.60. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) shares last traded at $76.30, with a volume of 1,141,243 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $875.80 million and a P/E ratio of 31.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 1.67%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

