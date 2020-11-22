Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

