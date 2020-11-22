Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Unicharm stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unicharm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

