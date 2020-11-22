United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.50

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $12.49. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 214 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 3.47% of United Bancorp worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

