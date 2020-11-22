United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:UMLGF opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. United Malt Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited operates as a commercial maltster in North America, Australia, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the production and sale of malt to major brewers, craft brewers, distillers, and food companies. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

