Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $4,465,512.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Software stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $124.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,237,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $87,280,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

