Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post $22.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.27 billion and the lowest is $18.31 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $27.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $69.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.38 billion to $82.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $94.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 67,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

