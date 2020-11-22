Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $164.79 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

