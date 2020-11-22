Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,412 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after acquiring an additional 631,062 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.72 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

