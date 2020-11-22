VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $196.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.50.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $1,000,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,011.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $16,075,879. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

