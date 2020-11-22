Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

TSE VET opened at C$4.69 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $742.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

