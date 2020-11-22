Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,013 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Verso worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verso by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Verso by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verso by 47.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 15.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Verso by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $360.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

In other Verso news, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

