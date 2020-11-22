Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $403.65

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $403.65 and traded as high as $471.60. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) shares last traded at $460.00, with a volume of 135,895 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 464.25 ($6.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 422.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 403.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) news, insider Patrick André sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.16), for a total transaction of £55,544.90 ($72,569.77).

About Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

