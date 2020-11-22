Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 191,660 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 191,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Meritage Homes worth $36,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after purchasing an additional 226,625 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $297,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,908 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of MTH opened at $89.83 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

