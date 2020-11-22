Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $37,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 97,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $116.23 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.30.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

