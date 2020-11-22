Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 626,139 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Repay worth $38,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repay by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth $4,162,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Repay by 55.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 57.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 833,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $21.58 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

